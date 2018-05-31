County Fields Restoration Plan for Hammond’s Meadow

Efforts to restore native grasses, shrubs, and trees to Hammond’s Meadow ​— ​known to the Chumash as Shalawa and recognized by the National Register of Historic Places ​— ​have been revived by Channel Island Restoration. The nonprofit proposes to further abate weeds with organic citrus and clove-oil spray, restore native vegetation, and maintain the beach trail. A public meeting on May 18 on the county-owned open space included nearly a dozen people of Chumash descent, who suggested that the existing ceremony circle be slightly expanded and moved to a higher vantage point.