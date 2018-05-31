WEATHER »

Keith Hamm

County Fields Restoration Plan for Hammond’s Meadow

Chumash Attend Public Meeting on Sacred Site

By

Efforts to restore native grasses, shrubs, and trees to Hammond’s Meadow ​— ​known to the Chumash as Shalawa and recognized by the National Register of Historic Places ​— ​have been revived by Channel Island Restoration. The nonprofit proposes to further abate weeds with organic citrus and clove-oil spray, restore native vegetation, and maintain the beach trail. A public meeting on May 18 on the county-owned open space included nearly a dozen people of Chumash descent, who suggested that the existing ceremony circle be slightly expanded and moved to a higher vantage point.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Greka Oil & Gas Fined Again

Orange County violations have cost the company over $14 million.

Slow Start for Refugio Oil Spill Pipeline Trial

Did Plaints All American's conduct qualify as criminal negligence?

New Area Code Hits Region on June 2

New phone numbers will be assigned '802' throughout the Central Coast.

County Fields Restoration Plan for Hammond’s Meadow

A group of Chumash descendents attended a public meeting on the sacred site.

Solvang Wins a ‘Top 10’ for History

'California's Denmark' shares honor with towns like Williamsburg and Dodge City.