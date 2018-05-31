WEATHER »

SBCC Scores Another Top Ranking

Honored as a ‘A Flawless Investment.’

Considered a leading community college by many metrics, Santa Barbara City College received a number-one ranking by Value Colleges. Criteria included service to minority and low-income students, reputation and transfer rate, its 25 fully online degree and certificate programs, and graduation rate (60 percent compared to an average of 40 percent). Value Colleges called an SBCC education a “flawless investment.”

