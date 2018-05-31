SBCC Scores Another Top Ranking

Considered a leading community college by many metrics, Santa Barbara City College received a number-one ranking by Value Colleges. Criteria included service to minority and low-income students, reputation and transfer rate, its 25 fully online degree and certificate programs, and graduation rate (60 percent compared to an average of 40 percent). Value Colleges called an SBCC education a “flawless investment.”
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.