A Story in the Making

By

Menaka Wilhelm is our favorite kind of intern. She’s quick, she knows her stuff, and she likes our pizza. “When I interned at Wired, they had a chef who’d worked for Chez Panisse making lunch,” she said, “but I really like the pizza here.” And she likes interviewing Santa Barbarans, too. Her interviews had been over Skype and the phone when she interned at Wired and also D.C.’s NPR (they have a cafeteria), often to other time zones. “Talking to people in person is so much nicer,” she said, having enjoyed the variety of people she talked with at the Platform Holly meeting, “from a fishing captain to all the activists.” She wondered aloud: “How do the platforms get their names? And what happened to the male names?”

