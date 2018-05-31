WEATHER »

Summer Solstice Workshop Opens

Create Floats, Costumes for Annual Celebration

Earth is nearing its maximum tilt toward the sun in the Northern Hemisphere, signaling the run-up to the summer solstice. Here in Santa Barbara, we like to celebrate this change of season with three days of festivities that include a spectacular parade. But before the jubilee begins, all manner of floats and costumes must be created. This year’s theme is Heroes, and folks who want to participate in the procession, which takes place Saturday, June 23, can pop round to the Summer Solstice Workshop (631 Garden St.) and unleash their visions. “We have a team of Solstice artists in residence, float builders, mask and costume makers to help you bring your ideas to life for the 44th annual parade. Join in on an existing ensemble or come with an idea and a team to build your own,” said Solstice Executive Director Robin Elander. The workshop is currently open Wednesday-Friday, 3-8 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m. The Summer Solstice Festival, which includes art, music, food, and activities, runs Friday-Sunday, June 22-24, at Alameda Park. See solsticeparade.com.

