Watch This Livestream of Some Condor Chicks

Here’s a link to a live video stream of condor chicks at the Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge. The California Condor cam is a collaboration between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

On the condor nest featured in the livestream, the Cornell Lab says “This condor nest, known as the Hutton’s Bowl nest, is located near Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge in Southern California. The parents of the chick in the Hutton’s Bowl nest are mom #289 and dad #374. Both parents were hatched at the Los Angeles Zoo. Dad #374 hatched in 2005 and mom #289 hatched in 2002. This is their first nesting attempt together but both parents have had previous mates. When the nestling is four months old, it will receive a handmade wing tag with it’s studbook number, #923.”

Watch the stream below (mobile users can view it by tapping here) and read our 2010 cover story on “The Great California Condor Comeback” here.