Paul Wellman Live Oak’s proud owners, Mark Dela Cruz and Molly Holveck Day-by-Day at the Live Oak Café The Always Exhausting, Occasionally Rewarding Life of Running Your Own Restaurant Thursday, November 1, 2018

“I just finished cleaning the bathrooms,” says Chef Mark Dela Cruz matter-of-factly, his face shrouded by a hooded sweatshirt while the sun rises above the Live Oak Café on a recent Thursday morning. “I have to mop the floors early so they’re dry by 7 a.m.” When he and his girlfriend, Molly Holveck, opened the Bath Street restaurant inside the Encina Inn & Suites more than three years ago, they fulfilled a shared dream, one that’s not uncommon in this age of celebrity chefs and foodie fandom. But they also entered, almost blindly, a new reality of endless toil, on-the-job learning, and steady personal sacrifice. The romance of owning and operating their own restaurant was essentially dead on arrival. They put their heads down and persevered, and recently were able to stop working 16-hour days seven days a week ​— ​they’re now on more of a six-day, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. schedule; Holveck gets Saturdays off while Dela Cruz takes Mondays. However, like restaurateurs everywhere, they remain at the whim of the lives of their nearly two dozen employees, meaning that the pair’s next missed wedding, canceled vacation, or 16-hour day is only a text message away. This particular morning the dishwasher can’t make it, and so Dela Cruz finds himself scrubbing toilets and sanitizing flatware rather than curing bacon or braising short-ribs. When a server calls in sick, Holveck is bussing tables and taking orders instead of baking cakes and crafting cappuccinos. And just like the napkin folding, coffee mug refilling, and question answering about whether the wheat bread is gluten-free or if the halibut is farmed, the paperwork never stops. Although cooking is what brought them to this point, it’s often the least of their daily concerns now. As the food editor of the Santa Barbara Independent, I’ve frequented ​— ​and written about ​— ​dozens of restaurants over the past two decades, but I know the Live Oak Café story most intimately. That’s because Mark and Molly are my good friends, and I became a back-seat passenger on their journey even before the restaurant opened in April 2015. When I decided to write about how a Santa Barbara restaurant really works, I trusted them to speak honestly about the business, without the everything-is-organic sugarcoating that’s the mantra of today’s culinary world. And because the Live Oak Café’s three-meals-a-day formula, moderate pricing, and wide-ranging menu essentially makes it a classic American diner ​— ​albeit a more upscale and creative one ​— ​I believe their experience represents what restaurant ownership must be like in cities across the country. But what’s most compelling to me about the Live Oak story is that Dela Cruz had never stepped foot in a commercial kitchen before this undertaking, having worked primarily as a handyman for most of his adult life. While Holveck’s résumé is stacked with managing jobs at some of Santa Barbara’s best-known eateries ​— ​Natural Café and the former Sojourner Café, to name two ​— ​Dela Cruz is just a couple of steps removed from me and possibly you: i.e., those who enjoy cooking, think we’re pretty good at it, and entertain far-off fantasies of one day running our own place. But, as you’ll discover, theirs is a cautionary tale, albeit one with a light finally flickering at the end of the tunnel. “If you’re asking me if I’d change it,” Dela Cruz replies when I ask whether he wishes he’d had more technical training or practical experience before embarking on this adventure, “I don’t think I would. Everything’s worked out the way it’s supposed to.” By Paul Wellman Makin’ Bacon 7:08 a.m.: A buzzing sound like a dot matrix printer hums in the kitchen, spitting out an order and prompting the two line cooks, Jovani Crucillo and Claudia Cuevas, who arrived around 6 a.m. that morning, to start pancakes, oatmeal, and an over-easy egg. “That’s the first ticket,” says Dela Cruz. “I used to have nightmares about that sound. That was just my inexperience in cooking at a commercial level.” Born in Honolulu, where his Filipino paternal grandmother was born on a sugar-cane plantation, Dela Cruz, who is 43 years old, was raised in Orange County’s Fountain Valley, his dad a computer programmer, his mom a nurse originally from British Columbia. He started cooking in the mid-1990s when he came to UC Santa Barbara to study biology. “I wanted to eat the same food that my parents were eating at home: fried rice and kalua pork and shoyu chicken,” says Dela Cruz, whose dad still lords over his parents’ kitchen. “I had to learn all those recipes.” That little bit of knowledge was valuable in Isla Vista, where grilling culture reigns and yet very few know how to cook. His culinary interest grew stronger after graduating in 1999, which is about when we met and began tending many a barbecue together. He’d gotten hooked on Alton Brown’s Good Eats television show around that time, fascinated by the scientific side of the kitchen. After quitting a marine biology lab job, Dela Cruz started working construction with a property manager who oversaw about 100 units in town as well as various remodeling jobs. His boss also owned a massive barbecue trailer, and one day they catered a 200-person wedding together, which was the first time Dela Cruz really cooked for people he didn’t know. He eventually did some other small gigs as well, to much applause. “Everyone was telling me that I should think about doing this professionally,” he recalls, and that thought started burning in the back of his mind. “I knew I didn’t want to do construction forever.” By Paul Wellman

7:15 a.m.: Ding! “That’s the food,” says Dela Cruz, happy that it’s ready in seven minutes. A brisk breakfast service is critical to Live Oak’s success, especially on weekends, when their popular brunch goes until 1 p.m. “The difference between making $1,500 at breakfast and $1,500 at dinner is huge,” he explains. Breakfast is easier to prepare, and the ingredients typically cost much less, just one of the many lessons that he learned upon opening.

Paul Wellman

Initially, Dela Cruz had high hopes of changing the menu seasonally, offering meticulously crafted specials, and other sorts of fine-dining items. “Then reality hit, where I just needed to have enough food to serve,” he says. “I had no idea of portions, of how much meat we would need.” One weekend in July 2015, after I wrote a short piece about his bacon-fried rice bowl, Dela Cruz explains, “We literally ran out of bacon and rice.”

Paul Wellman

His inexperience led to other follies, inefficient methods, and some of his staff taking advantage of him. But Dela Cruz also believes that his naivete allowed him to try things that a more experienced chef would have instinctively avoided ​— ​such as curing his own bacon, which takes a week, and then prepping it in either his Pacific Rim or Maple Espresso seasonings. “We sell a lot of that bacon,” he says. “The bacon-fried rice dish, that’s what we’re known for.”

Paul Wellman

8:01 a.m.: “They’re asking about where the bacon comes from, because they really enjoy it,” says Jodi Ford, the morning busser, to Dela Cruz. “That’s the Pacific Rim,” he replies. “You can tell them we make it here.”

As she saunters back to the customers with the new intel, he turns to me, explaining apologetically, “It’s, like, her fifth day. When it comes to training, the menu is so much further beyond the basics.”

Dela Cruz and Holveck are proud of their current staff: a dozen line cooks and dishwashers and an equal number of servers and bussers. Finding reliable employees in a tight labor market proves to be Live Oak’s biggest challenge, a complaint I’ve heard from restaurant managers all across town. They’ve endured tremendous employee turnover in three years, with the exception of Cesar Muñoz, who’s been with them since they opened the door and is now a manager.

“That’s always fun ​— ​having to interview a bunch of people and finding no qualified applicants and having to cover all of the shifts,” says Holveck of a recent round of hiring. Then there was the week when many scheduled interviews yet no one showed up. “I don’t get this ghosting thing. That’s the way things are done now, I guess,” she adds.

Though just 32 years old, Holveck is a veteran of the Santa Barbara restaurant industry. Raised in Auburn in the Sierra Nevada foothills, where her dad worked in construction and her mom made killer holiday cookies, she moved here in 2004 at age 17 to attend Santa Barbara City College and then study art history at UCSB. After seeing a roommate come home with wads of cash from waiting tables, Holveck started working as a hostess at the Wine Cask at age 18.

“I was so young, but they took me under their wing,” she remembers fondly. “It was like this little family. They took me out on a salsa dancing cruise. I thought it was the coolest thing ever, dancing all night with the cooks. I got hooked at that point.”

There were other benefits as well. “It helped me come out of my shell because I was extremely shy,” she says. “Having to talk to people was my number-one fear. I probably didn’t say a word in my childhood until I was 16.”

Horrible clothing retail jobs led to a great experience at Metropulos in the then-emerging Funk Zone, where she made sandwiches and ran the cheese counter for a couple of years. Then came S.B. Roasting Company and the Natural Café, where she quickly became the downtown location’s assistant GM. By 22, she was the GM of the location at Hitchcock Way, one of the busier restaurants in town and adjacent to the headquarters of the successful regional chain.

“It was terrifying,” says Holveck. One day, her attempts to keep labor costs down by sending staff home early collided with a surprise rush that forced the café chain’s owner to pitch in and make smoothies. “He said, ‘I get what you’re doing, but don’t ever do that again ​— ​you can’t do everything,’” says Holveck, who got critical crash courses in the Natural Café’s profit and loss accounting, staff training protocols, and large-scale management systems. “At the time, I was like, ‘This is nuts. It’s all extremely stressful,’” she says. “But now looking back, I wish I could implement that here.”

Upon college graduation with her art history degree, she realized she didn’t want to work in museums. After a few months in Europe, she returned to Santa Barbara in 2012 and found work at Olio Pizzeria and Sojourner Café. The latter, a classic all-vegetarian menu eatery that closed in September 2015, was really the first time she waited tables. “I was jumping into something new again,” says Holveck, who served as Soj’s manager for almost two years. “It was probably the funniest place to learn how to wait tables because it was so, uh, I guess ‘free-spirited’ is the word.”

Holveck started daydreaming about running her own bakery. “My baking background is nothing ​— ​I have no experience at all,” she readily admits, though she recalls many holiday cookie sessions with her mom, a tradition she keeps up today at the café, alongside inventive pies and other desserts. “It’s just something that I really loved to do. It was rewarding.”

By then, Holveck had been dating Dela Cruz for almost 10 years, and they talked about restaurant dreams. “I don’t think I was necessarily planning on opening a restaurant with him,” she says. “But we thought we could have a little bakery and lunch place. He could cook, and I could bake. It was like a what-a-wonderful-life kind of thing.”

Opportunity Rocks

8:23 a.m.: Dela Cruz emerges from the kitchen with a twinkle in his eye. “You’ve come on a good day,” he smiles. “Just go back there.”

I walk into the kitchen, where a long, green snake of a tube is jiggling on the ground, putrid smells filling the air. “It’s sucking out the grease trap,” Dela Cruz says over the gurgling. I go outside to find a MarBorg truck, which ingests every restaurant’s food scraps and gunk every week or so. There’s also the huge barrel of used cooking oil that gets collected monthly right by the back door, just another ugly thing hidden from those who eat in restaurant dining rooms.

Back inside the kitchen, beyond the office that’s littered with cookbooks, stacks of résumés and personnel records, and a conveniently placed bottle of ibuprofen, the walls are lined with lists on paper and whiteboards: who’s working when, what needs to be ordered from which supplier, the soup of the day, which menu item is 86ed (or almost gone), and even what’s spoiled (for tax write-offs).

Such is the system handed down to restaurateurs through the ages, no matter how they get into this all-encompassing lifestyle ​— ​restaurants often inherited, generations passing the business through generations. For others, owning a restaurant is the culmination of a successful career in the kitchen or the front of the house. And for some, it is a lifestyle luxury fueled by wealth from elsewhere.

For Holveck and Dela Cruz, the opportunity to own a restaurant came out of the blue. Her dad, Wayne Holveck, had partnered on projects for years, both here and in the Sierra foothills, with the family that owns the Encina Inn & Suites, which is a Best Western hotel. When he heard they were looking for a new operator for their restaurant, he suggested Molly.

By Paul Wellman