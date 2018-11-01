How to Get Rid of ‘Too Busy’

I had a colleague in my life for a while, and every single time I asked her how she was doing, she would respond, “I’m soooo busy. I mean, I can’t tell you how busy I am; I’m just crazy busy.” I would always walk away from that feeling like I was small and like, “Hey, I am busy too!” I mean, aren’t we ALL busy? I don’t know one person that doesn’t have enough to do.

Back in 2009, a study from the Center for American Progress showed that Americans put in more hours of work each week than any other country on earth — the so-called “American disease.” Since then, however, other research suggests that the rest of the world is closing that gap.

What’s especially telling isn’t just the fact we’ve gotten busier, but that it’s become a point of pride to be so. A 2016 study from the Harvard Business School shows how being “busy” has become a major status symbol in this country.

But where is that busyness leading us?

If you ask me, “busy” has become a scary word. It makes us seem unapproachable and falsely important, and it can make people feel as if they are not doing enough when they hear how busy you are.

Personally, I think we should abandon the word “busy.” We all have the same 24 hours in the day. It comes down to making choices. Even the busiest of people make time for the things that are important to them, and they do this because they have clarity around how they want to spend their time and what they want to focus on.

Here are four simple steps to create a LESS busy life: