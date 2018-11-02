WEATHER »

Montecito Pulls Together for Beautification Day

Montecito will be pulling together again on Saturday, this time to clean up neighborhoods alongside the Bucket Brigade. The day starts with doughnuts and coffee (donated by the Rosewood Miramar) at 9 a.m. at the Upper Village Community Green, with a lunch break courtesy of Montecito Village Grocery, the cooks of the Montecito Fire District, and salads from San Ysidro Ranch. Participants are asked to bring their own water bottle, and refill stations will be provided.

The Montecito Association’s Beautification Day, in its 33rd year, features an award to Abe Powell, founder of the Bucket Brigade which has been digging Montecito out of the mud almost since January 9, as its Citizen of the Year. Artwork from Mount Carmel and Cold Spring schoolchildren will also receive awards, as will Peregrine Galleries for ‘Cito’s best-dressed window.

The event begins at the Upper Village Green, 1470 East Valley Road; start time is 9 a.m., Saturday, November 2.

