Re-elect Judith Ishkanian and Bob Williams for Montecito Sanitary District

Montecito voters should not condone the inaccurate information and mudslinging from candidates calling themselves “The Water Security Team.” Montecito Sanitary District board incumbents are well-respected community leaders who — according to state, federal, and local regulators — have done an excellent job.

The water team say they are as green as it gets, calling for wastewater recycling so properties such as the cemetery and golf courses will have unlimited water, thereby allowing residents to avoid the inconvenience of conservation. But many residents are simply unaware of the cost of installing a separate “purple pipe” distribution system for the delivery of tertiary treated recycled water. The enormous cost has made many recycled water projects around the state too expensive to implement.

In 2015, the Sanitary District proposed building a small wastewater treatment plant to supply non-potable irrigation water to interested customers, such as the cemetery — but the Montecito Water District Board rejected the idea. Montecito San cannot supply any recycled water without the express permission under contract of the Montecito Water District because it is the sole purveyor of water.

The Water Security Team continues to mislead the public with their “sky is falling” message of polluted waters and unwillingness to evolve by the current Montecito San board. Both accusations have been proven to be false. Once voters see past the lies they will realize for the Water Security Team — this election is about power, this election is about a land grab, this election is about money, this election is about Bermuda grass and private redwood forests.

In the wake of the worst tragedy in Montecito history, priority is and has always been placed on critical infrastructure, financial stability, maintaining appropriately treated wastewater, and keeping contaminants out of the water supply. The enormously technical and financial task of managing the Sanitary District is not for beginners. Experience is imperative to ensure the district continues to provide excellent affordable service while continuing to move toward a sustainable future. Please re-elect Judith Ishkanian and Bob Williams who have dedicated years of service for the good of the whole community.