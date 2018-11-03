Constituent Affinity

With the ever-increasing political polarization these days, we need representatives in Washington who put their constituents’ needs above political ambition. Our representative, Salud Carbajal, has not done a stand-up job of advocating for the Central Coast. While he has been taking donations from accused child molesters and filming blatantly false political ads, Justin Fareed has been out in the community meeting with citizens, listening to their concerns, and sharing his plans to help in person. You can see what Fareed’s done in the community by scrolling through his Facebook feed. A perfect example is a recent post about a meeting with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, where he sat down with local business owners, discussed the business atmosphere in San Luis Obispo County and shared how he could help them in Washington.

We need representatives like Fareed, who are willing to take it upon themselves to know the issues facing people back home and make it a point to meet with concerned constituents! Over the past few weeks there have been intense debates between Carbajal and Fareed, but one thing is clear: Fareed shows more of an affinity for the people in our community and clearly understands what we want and need. He has shown true loyalty to the Central Coast by his actions and will undoubtedly fight hard for us in Washington.