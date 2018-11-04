Full Circle with Habitat for Humanity

Mary Ramos still remembers the day she moved into her new home in San Antonio, Texas when she was five years old. Her mother was a single mother of two, and, after immigrating to the country from Mexico, she struggled for many years to find a steady job and support system for her family. During this time, they found themselves moving from home to home, without a foundation to access critical health and wellness resources. Everything changed, however, when Mary’s mother applied to Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner program in 2001, where she was able to build her own, affordable home alongside Habitat volunteers and other families experiencing housing precarity.

Seventeen years later, with the support of Habitat for Humanity, Mary’s life has come full circle. She is now a graduate from the University of California in Santa Barbara. In order to give back to her community, Mary interned and subsequently became a year-long AmeriCorps volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, where she helped the organization with their fundraising and marketing efforts. This fall, she began study at Stanford in pursuit of a Master’s degree in Project Management.