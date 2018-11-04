WEATHER »

Full Circle with Habitat for Humanity

By (Contact)

Mary Ramos still remembers the day she moved into her new home in San Antonio, Texas when she was five years old. Her mother was a single mother of two, and, after immigrating to the country from Mexico, she struggled for many years to find a steady job and support system for her family. During this time, they found themselves moving from home to home, without a foundation to access critical health and wellness resources. Everything changed, however, when Mary’s mother applied to Habitat for Humanity’s homeowner program in 2001, where she was able to build her own, affordable home alongside Habitat volunteers and other families experiencing housing precarity.

Seventeen years later, with the support of Habitat for Humanity, Mary’s life has come full circle. She is now a graduate from the University of California in Santa Barbara. In order to give back to her community, Mary interned and subsequently became a year-long AmeriCorps volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, where she helped the organization with their fundraising and marketing efforts. This fall, she began study at Stanford in pursuit of a Master’s degree in Project Management.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

We Had a Deal with Dario,’ but Now They Don’t

Tenants struggle with the receiver on a Pini property that might be demolished.

Montecito Resident Ralph Iannelli Continues Fight with SEC

He's accused of running an $80 million "Ponzi-like" scheme.

Indigenous Peoples Day, Italian Heritage Day Approved by City

Coucilmembers recognize both for second Monday in October.

News Commentary: Harsh Online Ad Roils School Board Race

A negative social media ad has introduced a sudden note of bitter acrimony into a school board ...

AHA! Rock the Walk Fundraiser This Sunday

The Santa Barbara nonprofit helps teens and educators build a safe environment to learn and grow.