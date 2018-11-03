Erika Carlos Dario Pini's San Pascual property, which has steadily been losing tenants, faces demolition as the costs of fixing the three buildings outweigh its investment value. One family being evicted disputes strongly that they are behind in their rent. ‘ We Had a Deal with Dario,’ but Now They Don’t Tenants Struggle with Receiver on Pini Property that Faces Demolition Saturday, November 3, 2018 For 13 people living in an apartment on San Pascual, being Dario Pini’s tenants has meant a compromise on quality for price — $1,950 for a two-bedroom over a three-car garage, just big enough to hold two sets of parents and nine children. They had traded work for rent with him over their 11 years on San Pascual, which could have been a solution when the bathtub developed a leak in February or March. But in April, Pini’s benign neglect was exchanged for a court-ordered receiver, and the families’ lives were turned upside-down. The tub never got fixed. The floor got squishy. The receiver’s management company, Trigild, tore open the wall to investigate. They found mold and had the apartment tested. But before they eliminate the mold, Trigild is first evicting the residents for “hygienic” reasons, or potentially unhealthful fungus spores. Tenants in the Pini receivership are to get relocation assistance if they must move so repairs can be made. It’s in the receiver order, worked out after a protracted trial which City Attorney Ariel Calonne took great pains to place on Health & Safety Code grounds that require re-housing for displaced tenants. The trial had followed 20 years of trying to get Pini to obey Santa Barbara’s permit process and abate the squalor of his properties, and large-scale construction was expected. Receiver William Hoffman of San Diego was tasked with bringing eight of Pini’s properties up to code, but the city expressed concerns that his experience was bank foreclosures in which mass evictions took place. The city’s Housing Authority was planned as a backstop to find any needed housing. By Erika Carlos This October and November, Trigild moved and housed the 119 tenants whose homes were being fumigated and detailed it in their monthly reports. The only thing the reports say about San Pascual is that three tenants were being evicted for nonpayment of rent. Mentira, said tenant Eleodora S.: a lie. For a renter in Santa Barbara, getting a roof overhead can depend on one look from a landlord and a review of the tenant’s past, as landlord phones landlord to find out the applicant’s rent history. This is what worries Eleodora. Talking on her apartment steps with her friend Ana Bello, avoiding the stair-railing that swayed under the least touch, she said the receiver’s report that states nonpayment of rent is wrong, and harmful. And they have the rent receipts to prove it. William Hoffman and his attorney, Fernando Landa, were asked about the eviction of a rent-paying family after Friday morning’s court hearing, but they said they knew no details. In a later telephone call on the way back to San Diego, Landa said they would review the issue and have a comment next week. By Erika Carlos Despite the disruption to their lives and their kids, the families have found a new home — it took four weeks to find it — but way across town, served by a different school, and costing more than twice what they pay now. All their children had graduated from McKinley Elementary, Eleodora said, until now. The parents are trying to make the move a positive for the younger ones. “You have a friend from soccer at the new school,” they say to encourage them. But for the eldest, it’s much harder. “She can’t leave her high school,” said Bello. “How can she? She’s a senior!” The receiver files lengthy reports to the court monthly, and a trade for rent would not find a line on the multi-page financial statements, a fact that also affects the family living in the middle building at San Pascual. Her husband is a painter, said Paulina, but he was injured on the job. The house and surrounding fence are thick with paint, a work-trade deal they’d had with Dario for rent. Now they try harder to scrape the next month’s rent together. In the big house at the front of the property, a frequently rotating collection of housemates had lived in bedrooms, the living and dining rooms, and even a closet at one point. Stepping indoors, the floor slopes decidedly to the west. Tenant Cynthia R. is moving, too, but she’s liked it there. Trigild kept the yard up — the roses were in bloom — and their traps had killed a lot of rats. Her cat, Victor, caught mice and cockroaches for her, she said. “There’s no problem here,” insisted another tenant living in a room upstairs; they pay $1,250 a month for a room and full kitchen and bathrooms. By Erika Carlos

San Pascual presents problems for receiver William Hoffman, however. He was considering only paying utilities at the property, it is so cash-poor. He reported he needed $67,000 for the Westside property through February, plus $50,000 for fumigation, but he’s not getting it anytime soon. Through his attorney Paul Burns, Dario Pini proposed demolishing the three buildings instead, complaining of the receiver’s $5,000 monthly fee for a half-empty “triplex.” Burns presented a jumble of numbers to prove his point, but the upshot — “Hoffman is going to blow through at least $1,317,000.00 over the next 12 months” — was that the repair costs would sink the property value. He got support for the demolition from all parties but the city; Hoffman offered to add the demo to his duties.

At the hearing on Friday morning, the city’s attorneys spoke up for the tenants, who occupy five of the 10 units. Attorney Matthew Silver reminded that the city’s lack of housing made losing these units an issue. Also, the receiver’s reports repeatedly stated the tenants were being evicted rather than relocated, which “belies the court’s orders,” he noted.

Contacted about the San Pascual tenants’ assertions, assistant city attorney John Doimas said they were unaware of such a problem. The receiver had a duty to notify the judge if relocation were necessary, he added. Before commenting further, Doimas said, the city needed to investigate.

In court, while Silver called the landlord’s request to demolish the property “procedurally offensive,” asserting the receiver should control the property, he also agreed that Hoffman should manage the demolition. Paul Burns, ever ready with the apt legal citation, said Gonzalez v. Santa Monica gave the receiver the right to consider demolition of a seriously decrepit property, should anyone have any doubts.

Hoffman’s attorney Landa stated in court that they would relocate paying tenants in the event of a demolition. He also stated that using the word “evict” had been inartful. Judge Colleen Sterne, who both appreciated the nonviable investment argument — should the numbers be borne out — and the “radical surgery” the proposal presented, observed the devil would be in the details.

The court will reconvene on November 30 to consider matters that include Referee Elinor Reiner overseeing city permits for work at Pini’s own house and his hotel at 102 West Cabrillo. She remains on those cases, despite the October 31 deadline for final fixes having passed. The motion to level the San Pascual property is also set for that day.

Editor’s Note: The Independent has chosen to use tenants’ last initials only to protect their privacy.