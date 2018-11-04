Kate Ford for School Board

I am writing to express my deep and ardent support of candidate Kate Ford for Santa Barbara school board. Both of my sons were at Peabody when she was principal, and those were the best years of my children’s education. Kate instilled so much confidence as principa;, and her leadership was awe inspiring. I worked along side Kate for several years on a fundraising committee, and it was bliss. Kate’s passion, experience, intelligence, fairness, dedication, and energy were absolutely incredible, and it was a true honor to work with her

I strongly encourage all citizens of Santa Barbara Unified School District to vote for Kate Ford. It’s for our children, and there is no better decision on the ballot!