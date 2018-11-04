WEATHER »

Vote Kate and Mark

By

As a resident and voter in Santa Barbara, I am extremely disappointed to see the mudslinging and negative campaigning that has taken place on behalf of Ismael Ulloa and Rose Munoz for SBUSD School Board. I strongly support the positive message that Kate Ford and Mark Alvarado have brought to voters. The goal of the candidates should be to bring our community together to solve our most pressing problems, rather than dividing us further.

Kate Ford and Mark Alvarado are dedicated to accountability, transparency, fiscal responsibility, and academic achievement. They are dedicated to parental involvement and community engagement and they believe that Santa Barbara Schools must do better.

Kate and Mark are passionate, bold, and energized candidates with deep Santa Barbara roots. They have run a fair and honest campaign, without resorting to partisan politics, finger pointing, and divisive tactics.

Please join me to better our schools with a vote for Kate Ford and Mark Alvarado.

