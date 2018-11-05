WEATHER »

Otter Balance

By

The past couple days, newspapers around the country have been filled with articles about sea otters. All these thrilling reports about sea otters being saved from fishermen by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law under consideration, Public Law 99-625, was passed by Congress in 1986 to enhance sea otters and conserve marine fisheries. In other words: Good for both sides.

The leading cause of mortality in sea otters is starvation. A female with pup will abandon her offspring in a couple days if she cannot find sufficient food. This does not change. The same thing is happening with California sea lions. Yet, animal rights advocates want more and more of these animals too. It seems to me Congress had it right in 1986: Strike a balance. Starvation to me is not a humane outcome.

Steven L. Rebuck was an abalone technical consultant to the Southern Sea Otter Recovery Team, 1993-2004.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

State Street Vacancies Still Concerning, But Hope May Be On the Horizon

New Hayes Commercial report features good news and bad news.

We Had a Deal with Dario,’ but Now They Don’t

Tenants struggle with the receiver on a Pini property that might be demolished.

Montecito Resident Ralph Iannelli Continues Fight with SEC

He's accused of running an $80 million "Ponzi-like" scheme.

Indigenous Peoples Day, Italian Heritage Day Approved by City

Coucilmembers recognize both for second Monday in October.

News Commentary: Harsh Online Ad Roils School Board Race

A negative social media ad has introduced a sudden note of bitter acrimony into a school board ...