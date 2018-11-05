WEATHER »
Santa Barbara Community Rallies Around Injured Man

On the night of Friday, October 26, at a house party in Montecito, 20-year-old Wyatt Dennett fell from a third-story balcony. He suffered a severe spinal injury, fracturing two vertebrae and bruising his spinal cord. He underwent emergency surgery and remains in intensive care, though his condition is stable. “He has no feeling from the shoulders down,” reports his friend, Carter Soto, who created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Dennett’s medical expenses. “Surgery went well, but this is only the beginning of a long road to a full recovery.”

Dennett, a 2016 Santa Barbara High School graduate, is well-loved by the community, said friend Porter Rees, who reached out to the Independent in hopes of further spreading word of the GoFundMe campaign. “Wyatt and his family have no idea how they will pay for his current medical expenses and the bills to come,” said Rees. “We want to make sure that we are taking every possible measure to get the call out for help.”

So far, the site has raised more than $31,000 of their $45,000 goal. “Wyatt is moved by the immense of amount of love he has received this past week,” said Soto. “He will continue to fight every single day.”

