Santa Barbara Votes: 2018 Midterm Election Results

It’s the 2018 Midterm Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results and reactions from throughout Santa Barbara County. All results are preliminary.

[Last updated: 9:34 p.m.]

California Governor

Gavin Newsom: 2,045,695 (56.3%)

John H. Cox: 1,590,355 (43.7%)

Lt. Governor

Eleni Kounalakis: 1,705,749 (57.8%)

Ed Hernandez: 1,244,074 (42.2%)

Secretary of State

Alex Padilla: 2,081,468 (58.0%)

Mark P. Meuser: 1,508,882 (42%)

Controller

Betty T. Yee: 2,153,859 (60.0%)

Konstantinos Roditis: 1,436,079 (40.0%)

Treasurer

Fiona Ma: 2,077,946 (58.1%)

Greg Conlon: 1,499,560 (41.9%)



Attorney General

Xavier Becerra: 2,056,087 (57.3%)

Steven C Bailey: 1,534,853 (42.7%)

Insurance Commissioner

Steve Poizner: 1,818,147 (52.9%)

Ricardo Lara: 1,616,769 (47.1%)

U.S. Senator

Dianne Feinstein: 1,710,072 (53.9%)

Kevin De Leon: 1,463,951 (46.1%)

U.S. House of Representatives, District 24

Salud Carbajal: 59,186 (53.5%)

Justin Fareed: 51,474 (46.5%)

California Assembly, District 37

S. Monique Limón: 42,389 (78.8%)

David L. Norrdin: 11,408 (21.2%)

Goleta Mayor

Paula Perotte: 2,313 (58.39%)

Michael Bennett: 1,632 (41.20%)

Goleta City Council

James Kyriaco: 2,650 (52.90%)

Roger S. Aceves: 2,287 (45.66%)

Carpinteria City Council

Gregg Carty: 1,161 (23.35%)

Roy Lee: 1,128 (22.68%)

Al Clark: 1,085 (21.82%)

Brad Stein: 892 (17.94%)

D. “Dar” Ringling: 671 (13.49%)

SBCC Trustee, District 5

Marsha Croninger: 3,022 (63.70%)

Darcel Elliott: 1,669 (35.18%)

S.B. Unified School District Trustees

Kate Ford: 10,206 (24.31%)

Rose Munoz: 7,155 (17.05%)

Mark Alvarado: 5,594 (13.33%)

Ismael Paredes Ulloa: 5,511 (13.13%)

Jill Rivera: 4,550 (10.84%)

Bonnie B. Raisin: 4,202 (10.01%)

Ricardo Sisto Cota: 2,770 (6.60%)

Jim Gribble: 1,835 (4.37%)

SBCC Board of Trustees, Area 2

Robert K. Miller:

Brandon T. Morse:

SBCC Board of Trustees, Area 7

Kate Parker: 2,556 (62.85%)

Daniel Seymour: 827 (20.33%)

Laurie Punches: 661 (16.25%)

Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees

Luz Reyes-Martin: 4,987 (32.18%)

Richard Mayer: 4,747 (30.63%)

Carin Ezal: 3,900 (25.16%)

Bruce J. Wallach: 1,753 (11.31%)

Montecito Water District

Cori Hayman: 1,449 (26.96%)

Kenneth J. Coates: 1,422 (26.46%)

Brian C. Goebel: 1,414 (26.31%)

Dick Shaikewitz: 948 (17.64%)

Montecito Sanitary District

Dana Newquist: 917 (28.26%)

”Woody” T Barrett II: 901 (27.77%)

Judith Ishkanian: 735 (22.65%)

Robert Williams: 684 (21.08%)

Goleta Water District

Kathleen Werner: 6,099 (38.63%)

Thomas Evans: 4,972 (31.49%)

Matias Eusterbrock: 3,604 (22.83%)

Bobbi McGinnes: 1,067 (6.76%)

STATE PROPOSITIONS

Prop. 1 ($4 Billion Housing Bond)

Yes: 1,840,675 (51.8%)

No: 1,709,906 (48.2%)

Prop. 2 (Amend Existing Housing Program for Mental Illness)

Yes: 2,100,114 (59.0%)

No: 1,458,134 (41.0%)

Prop. 3 (Bond for Water and Environmental Projects)

Yes: 1,636,757 (46.7%)

No: 1,867,228 (53.3%)

Prop. 4 (Bond for Children’s Hospital Construction)

Yes: 1,235,414 (57.8%)

No: 2,050,537 (57.8%)

Prop. 5 (Senior Property Reduction)

Yes: 1,532,500 (43.4%)

No: 1,997,701 (56.6%)

Prop. 6 (Repeal of Fuel Tax Approved by Voters)

Yes: 1,629,201 (45.3%)

No: 1,968,977 (54.7%)

Prop. 7 (Change Daylight Saving Time Period)

Yes: 2,205,730 (62.5%)

No: 1,325,685 (37.5%)

Prop. 8 (Regulates Kidney Dialysis Treatment Charges)

Yes: 1,351,109 (37.8%)

No: 2,221,147 (62.2%)

Prop. 10 (Rental Control on Residential Property)

Yes: 1,255,000 (34.9%)

No: 2,342,699 (65.1%)

Prop. 11 (Emergency Ambulance Employees on-call)

Yes: 2,246,396 (63.3%)

No: 1,301,913 (36.7%)

Prop. 12 (Farm Animals Confinement Standards)

Yes: 2,096,900 (59.2%)

No: 1,447,935 (40.8%)

COUNTY MEASURES

Measure B (Santa Barbara Election Consolidation)

Yes: 8,500 (71.48%)

No: 3,392 (28.52%)

Measure G (Redistricting Commission)

Yes: 25,272 (51.47%)

No: 23,828 (48.53%)

Measure H (Redistricting Commission)

Yes: 15,171 (31.76%)

No: 32,591 (68.24%)

Measure W (Goleta City Salaries)

Yes: 2,461 (62.40%)

No: 1,483 (37.60%)

Measure X (Carpinteria Sales Tax)

Yes: 1,125 (55.64%)

No: 897 (44.36%)

Measure Y (Allan Hancock Joint Bond Issue)

Yes: 10,171 (43.77%)

No: 13,065 (56.23%)

Measure Z (Goleta Marijuana Business Tax)

Yes: 3,448 (83.33%)

No: 690 (16.67%)