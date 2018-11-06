WEATHER »

WWI Video Installation Will Splash Across the Presidio

Exhibit Meant to Honor Veterans and Commemorate End of War

This Saturday–Sunday, November 10 –11, an immersive video installation titled 1918 will be projected across the front walls and grounds of the downtown El Presidio historic park. Organized by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the free outdoor history lesson is timed to coincide with Veterans Day and the signing of the Armistice of November 11, 1918, which marked the end of World War I. The imagery comes from the National Archives and The Library of Congress. A projection of a field of poppies will also flood the grounds to honor Santa Barbara veterans. Because the exhibit depicts the realities of WWI and its aftermath, parental guidance is advised.

