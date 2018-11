Emma Fraser, SBCC water polo

She scored four goals as the Vaqueros rallied to top L.A. Valley 10-9 in the WSC semifinals. She added three in a 16-7 final victory over Ventura and tied the school record of 111 goals in a season.

Wyatt Pieretti, S.B. High water polo

The freshman goalkeeper came through with 14 saves as the Dons eked out two CIF playoff victories — 11-8 over Santiago and 9-8 over Costa Mesa — to advance to the Division 3 semifinals.