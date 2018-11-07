Bucket Brigade’s Abe Powell Named Citizen of the Year

Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade Executive Director John Abraham “Abe” Powell was named the 2018 Montecito Association Citizen of the Year for his response to the Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow. A parallel Santa Barbara County resolution on Tuesday commended him for “a lifetime of outstanding achievement in service to this community.” Powell was born to a Montecito native and has lived in the community since 1976. He has served on the Montecito Fire Protection District board since 2012. After the debris flow, Powell cofounded the Bucket Brigade; its network of volunteers has dug out more than 90 homes and dozens of acres of public open space.