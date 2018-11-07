Children’s Museum Wins Engineering Grant

A field trip that involves building with yarn, construction paper, tape, paper clips, glue, and pennies lies in store for students headed to the MOXI for a field trip, one of nine Engineering Exploration programs that recently won the museum a $170,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. This one has to do with atmospheric properties over a wildfire burn area, a scenario not uncommon for Santa Barbara youngsters, to be tested in MOXI’s wind column exhibit. Together with UCSB, the museum (aka The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation) will organize teacher curriculum guides for the projects, and class activities and visits. It’s all part of new hands-on Next Generation Science Standards for K-12 schools nationwide.