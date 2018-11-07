Regarding “No Doctors in Paradise,” I am an 82-year-old man on Medicare, and for the past 17 years I have been receiving Medicare in Santa Barbara. I receive most all of my care at Sansum Clinic without any problem. They readily accept Medicare for payment. I admit that at times there is a wait to schedule an appointment with a specialist. However,you can see a doctor with little wait at their emergent care clinics. My experience is primarily limited to Sansum.

Overall, I am a fan of Medicare and would advocate a Medicare for all health care system.