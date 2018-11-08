Man Shot in Middle of Night on Cleveland Elementary School Campus

Parents of Cleveland Elementary School students received word this morning that classes had been canceled. At 2:10 a.m., the Santa Barbara Police Department got calls of “shots fired” near the school on Alameda Padre Serra, and responding officers had found a man with a gunshot wound on campus. He was taken to Cottage Hospital.

The school was closed as it is a crime scene with detectives and forensic investigators combing the grounds for evidence, said SBPD spokesperson Anthony Wagner. In a press release, he stated there was no danger to the surrounding neighborhood; the shooting appeared to not be random. Residents may see and hear a low-flying helicopter, he stated, but it is not chasing a suspect but rather being used as part of the visual and geographic investigation.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.