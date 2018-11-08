Gunman Fires on Line Dancers in Thousand Oaks Bar

Thirteen people were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, a well-known college hangout, late Wednesday night. One of the dead is Ventura Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Helus, who was shot as he responded to the calls for help. The gunman was identified as Ian David Long, 28, an Afghan war veteran, who used a smoke bomb before opening fire with a handgun in the bar. Long is among the dead. Twenty-one people were wounded.

According to multiple media reports, witnesses said Wednesday was “College Country Night,” and bar patrons were line dancing when Long began shooting with a .45-caliber Glock. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said no motive had been discovered thus far. Police officials stated that Long had first shot a security guard and employees of Borderline, and then turned his gun on the dancers. The bar patrons ran, some breaking out windows to escape the scene. Dean credited them with quick thinking, based on the country’s history with mass murder, and reacting quickly to save themselves.

Sergeant Helus had run to the bar with a California Highway Patrol officer, exchanging gunfire with Long, before being hit several times. Six officers from other police agencies were in the bar, Dean told the Washington Post, and a parent of one of the bar patrons said the officers had stood in front of his daughter during the shooting. Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters, and civilians lined the 101 overpasses as a procession moved Helus’s body from Los Robles Hospital, where he died, to the Ventura medical examiner’s office. Helus, 54, had been with the department for 29 years, was married, and had an adult son. He reportedly had been soon set to retire.

Ian Long was a Marine who had been decorated for his service. He lived in Newbury Park and had a history with the Sheriff’s Office, mainly for traffic citations. He’d also been a victim in a bar fight. In April, however, deputies had responded to his home for a disturbance. According to Sheriff Dean, Long was irate and a little irrational. He underwent a mental evaluation and was not found in need of a 5150, or involuntary hold. His Glock was legally purchased.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.