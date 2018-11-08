WEATHER »

Highway 101 to Close in Montecito Friday Evening

All lanes of Highway 101 will close in Montecito on Friday, November 9, from 7 p.m. to midnight as Caltrans works to replace the bridge rails on the overcrossing at Olive Mill Road. The rails were damaged during the January 9, 2018, Montecito debris flow. The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto surface streets at San Ysidro Road. Southbound motorists will want to consult their maps. Caltrans advises taking the Milpas Street exit; from there, drivers must find their way to Coast Village Road in Montecito to head south down the frontage road on the mountain-side of the highway, aka Jameson Road.

State Route 192, aka Foothill Road, remains closed at the six bridges rendered impassable by the force of the debris flow and cannot be used instead of the 101 to get north or south through Montecito.

