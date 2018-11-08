Threatening Graffiti Found at Dos Pueblos High School

On Thursday, school officials reported threatening graffiti was found in a girls’ bathroom at Dos Pueblos High School. In a letter to parents, Principal Bill Woodard stated a custodian had found the writings, which threatened a shooting on November 9, on Wednesday evening. The Sheriff’s Department determined the threat to not be credible but has stepped up patrols near campus and its deputies’ presence on campus.

Students have been told to report anything suspicious to teachers, officers, or any school personnel, including by using an app written at DP called “Stop It Solutions,” available to DP students and families. “Witnesses are the only way to stop crimes like this,” said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

In March, threats of a similar nature had been found at San Marcos High School, on the other side of town.

The Dos Pueblos threat comes amid a day of mourning for area law enforcement and members of the school district who knew Sergeant Ron Helus or were closely associated with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Helus was a 29-year member of Ventura’s department and was killed at a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Wednesday night.