The Great War at Franceschi House

A century ago, on the 11th day of the 11th month, the Great War officially ended. It was naively called “the war to end all wars” and succeeded in that lofty goal for less than two decades. Millions died in combat and an equal number from the influenza pandemic it enabled. Combined military and civilian casualties are estimated at 40 million. It propelled the world into fits of industrial, scientific, and artistic creativity, but also introduced the term “weapon of mass destruction.” People of the European countries where the ugly conflict raged, regularly remember the dates, honor the fallen, and memorialize the sites.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
In 1926 — eight years after the war’s end — wealthy East Coast dilettante Alden Freeman remade Santa Barbara’s Franceschi House into a memorial of his own design. He covered the original redwood clapboard with stucco in ostensible homage to Franceschi’s Mediterranean heritage, but it also conveniently in tune with the then-modern Spanish Colonial Revival style encouraged by Pearl Chase through her Plans and Planting Committee during Santa Barbara’s 1925 earthquake rebuilding. Mounted in the stucco were more than 80 large medallions, each a memorial to a person, event, or place Freeman admired. Two medallions were dedicated to the Great War.