Brooks Is Back

Following in the footsteps of his father, Ernest H. Brooks Sr., Ernie Brooks II is starting a photography school in Santa Barbara, this time under the wing of UCSB’s Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) program. The Brooks Institute’s Riviera campus was renowned for its photographic artistry for about 70 years before closing in 2016 amid ownership changes. The new program opens with two winter classes, “Photo Boot Camp,” taught by Christopher Broughton, and “Visualizing Our Natural World,” taught by Ralph Clevenger. More information is at professional.ucsb.edu and ernestbrooksfoundation.org.