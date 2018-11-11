WEATHER »

Keep It Up, Press Corps

Now our president is claiming a conspiracy in Arizona with the counting of ballots by election personnel from both parties, with no evidence at all! He continues to claim our former FBI director, and lifelong Republican (plus decorated U.S. Marine), is not honest enough to investigate the Russian interference in our last presidential elections. He also continues to call the press the enemy of the people for asking questions he does not like, or for questioning his unfounded conspiracy theories.

Keep up the good work you hard working patriots in our press and media corps! You are doing our Founding Fathers proud by searching out the facts that this president does not care about.

For you Mr. Trump: King George tried to shut our press up too. But if you study the his-herstory of our nation, at least to the degree our naturalized citizens do, you will find he did not succeed. Ben Franklin, Thomas Paine, and many other heroes, using what became something called in Our Bill of Rights’ “Freedom of the Press,” made sure he did not succeed.

