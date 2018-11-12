WEATHER »
Monarch Butterfly

Courtesy Photo

Monarch Butterfly

New Insights on Butterfly Migration Revealed

Monarch Migrating from Oregon to Santa Barbara Changes Science

By

A female monarch butterfly numbered B6679 was named the “first migrant from the Pacific Northwest confirmed to be actively reproducing within the winter breeding population of monarchs in Southern California,” announced entomologist Dr. David James of the Monarch Tagging Program of Washington State University.

“Typically fall migrating butterflies do not reproduce when they reach their winter roosts in California,” said James. “In February and March they move inland to breeding areas, and their offspring begin the multi-generation journey north in May and June.” No migrant butterfly has ever been observed breeding within the winter breeding population of monarchs in Southern California.

In August 2017, Akimi King, a Fish and Wildlife biologist at the Klamath Falls office, had tagged a monarch butterfly in Oregon using one of James’s tags. Nineteen days and 545 miles later, B6679 was discovered by Santa Barbara resident Cathy Fletcher, who noticed a tagged adult butterfly laying eggs in her garden. Fletcher gently recorded the data from the butterfly and reported her findings, which James published in the Journal of the Lepidopterists’ Society this September.

These unique findings have revolutionized butterfly science, changing attitudes on butterfly migration.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

New Insights on Butterfly Migration Revealed

Monarch migrating from Oregon to Santa Barbara found to be breeding out of season, a first in ...

Water Managers, County Wrangle Over Lake Cachuma Supply

In some ways, the South Coast is in a worse drought fix than in 2014.

Brooks Is Back

UCSB PaCE to offer two Brooks courses this winter.

Heroin Bust in Santa Barbara

Three men were detained at three locations, one arrested.

Woolsey Fire Grows, Two Reported Dead

Highway 101 remains closed between Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village; Highway 1 also closed at Pt. Mugu; ...