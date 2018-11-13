Celebration of Life Ceremony Scheduled for Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held Sunday morning for Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr., the former Carpinteria High School student killed November 7 in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Meza, who would have turned 21 on Monday, had recently started working at Borderline.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Beachfront Resort in Santa Barbara. A private burial also will be arranged. In a prepared statement, his family said: “If Marky wasn’t senselessly taken from us, we would be turning to him now for comfort during this unbelievably difficult time. We are so lucky to have had Marky in our lives. He had the biggest heart and deepest soul. Marky was a genuine light everywhere he went and wanted nothing more than to make people happy and bring smiles to everyone around him. He obtained so much joy and energy from being around people that loved him, just like we got from being in his presence.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made out to the Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr. Foundation and sent to 1924 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA, 93109.