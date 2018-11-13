Game of the Week: Montana State @ UCSB Basketball

This Saturday matinee provides an opportunity for fans to get acquainted with UCSB’s dynamic new players, including transfers JaQuori McLaughlin, Devearl Ramsey, and Ar’mond Davis, and freshmen Jay Nagle, Amadou Sow, and Sékou Touré. The Gauchos went 1-1 in their first two games on the road, defeating Wyoming and losing to North Dakota State. McLaughlin scored 17 points against Wyoming, while the 6′8″ Nagle drilled a trio of three-pointers without a miss, and Sow was the leading rebounder with 11. The return of junior guard Max Heidegger, who did not travel last week because of a concussion, should make the Gauchos go 12 players deep. Last year, UCSB thumped Montana State’s Bobcats in Bozeman, 91-69. 2pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.
