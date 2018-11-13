WEATHER »
(L to R) Victoria Juarez and Lisa Rivas

Isaac Hernandez | Girls Inc.

(L to R) Victoria Juarez and Lisa Rivas

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Interim Executive Director

Exec Victoria Juarez Moves to Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation

By (Contact)

Lisa Murphy Rivas will soon be the interim executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. She succeeds outgoing Executive Director Victoria Juarez, who will take the CEO’s office at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara starting December 3. At Girls Inc., Rivas will bring 30 years of experience in corporate public outreach and government relations, as well as many years of volunteer efforts on nonprofit and foundation boards.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria provides more than 700 young women ages 5 to 18 with after-school programs, mentorship, and academic support, among other services. Juarez’s eight-year tenure leading Girls Inc. began in 2011. She brought the nonprofit to a stronger financial footing by increasing its revenue 24 percent. A first-generation college student, Juarez said in a statement that her new position with the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation “resonates deeply with me because I’ve experienced higher education’s transformative impact firsthand.”

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Jennifer Doudna Talks Gene Editing

She's confident the controversial technology will be used for good.

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

Pretend to have a delivery that just needs some cash or a wire transfer.

Former Ataris Bassist Pleads Guilty to Real Estate Scam

Michael Davenport faces up to 30 years in prison.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Interim Executive Director

Lisa Murphy Rivas replaces Victoria Juarez, the new CEO at Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation.

Direct Relief Steps into Fire Effort

Highway 101 to the south opens; death toll at Camp Fire rises.