Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Names New Interim Executive Director

Lisa Murphy Rivas will soon be the interim executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. She succeeds outgoing Executive Director Victoria Juarez, who will take the CEO’s office at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara starting December 3. At Girls Inc., Rivas will bring 30 years of experience in corporate public outreach and government relations, as well as many years of volunteer efforts on nonprofit and foundation boards.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria provides more than 700 young women ages 5 to 18 with after-school programs, mentorship, and academic support, among other services. Juarez’s eight-year tenure leading Girls Inc. began in 2011. She brought the nonprofit to a stronger financial footing by increasing its revenue 24 percent. A first-generation college student, Juarez said in a statement that her new position with the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation “resonates deeply with me because I’ve experienced higher education’s transformative impact firsthand.”