Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Have Sizable Jazz Chops

Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra gave a joyously fourth-wall-breaking performance at UCSB’s Campbell Hall on Saturday, November 3. Moving through renditions of pieces such as Charles Mingus’s “Nostalgia in Times Square” and Dinah Washington’s “This Bitter Earth” with ease and unaffected sophistication, theirs is a band with sizable jazz chops — you could hear it in Goldblum’s casual staccato, in the drummer Kenny Elliott’s persistent patter, and saxophonist James King’s melodic twirls. In between, Goldblum entertained with movie trivia quizzes and quips on newfangled internet slang. But most memorable was when he shone the spotlight on the audience. Whether he was consoling a fan with leukemia, or asking a young actor about his career dreams, Goldblum showed a huge generosity of spirit. Rating: 10 out of 10 Goldblums.
