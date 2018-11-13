WEATHER »

Move the Market to Lawn Bowls

By

Why doesn’t the Farmers Market move to the lot near the lawn bowling green? It’s still close to parking and public transportation. The lawn bowlers may have to give up a few hours on Saturday, but that market would be closer to where people live. The construction for the new station would have less impact on the Eastside also. Seems logical.

