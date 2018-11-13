WEATHER »

Flohuels from Wikimedia Commons

School Shooting Threat to Santa Maria Schools Made via Facebook

Further Investigation Revealed that Suspect Has No Access to Firearms

By (Contact)

A 22-year-old resident from Orcutt, an unincorporated town located in the Santa Maria Valley, made a threat to “shoot up” an unspecified school in Santa Maria on Facebook at approximately 3:30am Tuesday. After another Facebook user promptly reported the incident to law enforcement, an investigation was conducted by Sheriff’s deputies at the suspect’s residence. It was determined that the suspect did not have access to firearms. Mental health experts performed an assessment of the suspect on-site and he was then transported to a local hospital for further care.

Officials from the Santa Maria School District and the Santa Maria Police Department were notified of the incident. According to a statement by the Santa Barbara Sherrif’s Office, “It is important that we are aware of any potential threat to public safety so that we can quickly intervene, determine if a threat exists, and ensure that people who are suffering from mental health issues are getting the assistance they need.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

School Shooting Threat to Santa Maria Schools Made via Facebook

Further investigation revealed that suspect did not have access to firearms.

Celebration of Life Ceremony Scheduled for Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr.

The 21-year-old former Carpinteria resident was killed in the Borderline shooting.

Jennifer Doudna Talks Gene Editing

She's confident the controversial technology will be used for good.

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

Pretend to have a delivery that just needs some cash or a wire transfer.

Former Ataris Bassist Pleads Guilty to Real Estate Scam

Michael Davenport faces up to 30 years in prison.