What Are They Thinking?

I totally agree with all aspects of the letter “Save the Saturday Farmers Market.” I am amazed that the responsible parties involved in finding a location for the new police station would be considering the Saturday market.

The city has been aware of this situation for many years and should have a financial plan in place that would allow them to purchase a good central site in addition to spending the many millions that will be required to construct the building and house it with all new equipment. Trying to re-purpose a city-owned lot that is used weekly by hundreds of its residents and produces so much income and livelihood to our farms makes no logical sense. It is unbelievable that they are that incompetent.

I am trusting the public outrage to this selection will push them to find and select a more acceptable location.