Where to, Democrats?

Open Letter to Congressman Carbajal:

The midterm elections are in the history books. And these are my reflections.

I am a second generation Californian, and I do not feel welcome in Santa Barbara or California. I believe in limited government, capitalism, the Constitution, and the rule of law. Something you and your party do not believe in. Simply put, you believe in a socialist, big government, one-party rule, that flaunts the law. (immigration)

Furthermore, the hypocrisy of you and the Democrat leadership is stunning. You now claim that Republicans must work together with you. Never mind that you and your party have obstructed, resisted and sabotaged our president ever since he was elected. And that will increase tenfold in the future.

Questions I have for you and your party:

Will you act to slow down our roaring economy?

Will you raise taxes?

Will you prevent PresidentTrump from protecting our borders?

Will you encourage open borders and the invasion of our southern border?

Will you target President Trump and his family?

Will you solidify the cover-up of corruption by intelligence agencies, Hillary Clinton, the FISA courts, the Uranium One deal, and the censorship of conservatives under Obama?

As a native Californian, I am not optimistic about the direction Santa Barbara and California will take under Democrat rule.