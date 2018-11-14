WEATHER »

Cota Car Park

Re the Saturday Farmers Market, I would also add that for five days every week, the parking lot is full with commuters’ cars. Each car’s owner pays $70 a month to park there. If they end up having to finding parking in the nearby neighborhoods, no money will go into the city’s coffers and the already crowded streets will be even more so.

Most Recent News

School Shooting Threat to Santa Maria Schools Made via Facebook

Further investigation revealed that suspect did not have access to firearms.

Celebration of Life Ceremony Scheduled for Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr.

The 21-year-old former Carpinteria resident was killed in the Borderline shooting.

Jennifer Doudna Talks Gene Editing

She's confident the controversial technology will be used for good.

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

Pretend to have a delivery that just needs some cash or a wire transfer.

Former Ataris Bassist Pleads Guilty to Real Estate Scam

Michael Davenport faces up to 30 years in prison.