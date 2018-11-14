Cota Car Park

Re the Saturday Farmers Market, I would also add that for five days every week, the parking lot is full with commuters’ cars. Each car’s owner pays $70 a month to park there. If they end up having to finding parking in the nearby neighborhoods, no money will go into the city’s coffers and the already crowded streets will be even more so.
