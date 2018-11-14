Ethnic Studies to Become Graduation Requirement

Starting in 2023, Santa Barbara Unified School District high school curriculum will require ethnic studies coursework as a graduation prerequisite. The new requirement is in large part the result of three years of persistent organizing by the Santa Barbara Ethnic Studies Now! Coalition, a group including students, educators, parents, and other activists that have rallied to provide high school students with an education that better reflects multicultural backgrounds and experiences.
