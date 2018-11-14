WEATHER »
Santa Barbara Unified School District board members unanimously voted to require ethnic studies coursework as a graduation prerequisite.

Erika Carlos

Santa Barbara Unified School District board members unanimously voted to require ethnic studies coursework as a graduation prerequisite.

Ethnic Studies to Become Graduation Requirement

School Board Votes Unanimously for 2023 Start Date

By (Contact)

Starting in 2023, Santa Barbara Unified School District high school curriculum will require ethnic studies coursework as a graduation prerequisite. The new requirement is in large part the result of three years of persistent organizing by the Santa Barbara Ethnic Studies Now! Coalition, a group including students, educators, parents, and other activists that have rallied to provide high school students with an education that better reflects multicultural backgrounds and experiences.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Ethnic Studies to Become Graduation Requirement

School board votes unanimously for 2023 start date.

School Shooting Threat to Santa Maria Schools Made via Facebook

Further investigation revealed that suspect did not have access to firearms.

Celebration of Life Ceremony Scheduled for Mark “Marky” Meza, Jr.

The 21-year-old former Carpinteria resident was killed in the Borderline shooting.

Jennifer Doudna Talks Gene Editing

She's confident the controversial technology will be used for good.

Phone Scammers Target Businesses

Pretend to have a delivery that just needs some cash or a wire transfer.