WEATHER »

Goleta: Stage 4?

By

To the Goleta Water District: Declare a drought Stage 4 alert. Better sooner than too late.

Ban watering of lawns with potable water. It is unacceptable to use drinking water on lawns!

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Foodbank Turkey Drive Suffers from Truck Accident

Nonprofit is trying to replace $145,000 in equipment and food lost in accident last month.

County Eyeing Private Montecito Land to Build New Debris Basin

Supervisors have started the negotiation process with Randall Road parcel owners.

Increase in H2A Farmworkers Raises Housing Concerns

Santa Barbara County supervisors moving to streamline permit process.

Cannabis Taxes Generate $1.8 Million

Santa Barbara County releases first quarterly report.

City Closes In on New Police Station Location

Santa Barbara's Saturday Farmers Market may lose its 35-year site.