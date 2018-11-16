WEATHER »
La Cumbre Sears Set for Closure

Sears Holding, a once-revered national department store chain, announced this week that it plans on closing another 40 stores and additional K-Mart locations by February 2019 as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The Sears in La Cumbre Plaza is on the list. Sears is offering its full time La Cumbre employees the opportunity to either transfer to its Santa Paula, Ventura, or Santa Maria Sears stores or receive a severance package. Employees will also be allowed to use company computers to conduct job searches. A representative of the La Cumbre Plaza location said the store-wide liquidation sale will begin this week, with 10-30 percent discounts being offered.

