Woman Killed by Train in Montecito

A woman was fatally struck by a train in Montecito at approximately 7:10 a.m. Friday morning. The adult female, whose identity has not been released, was walking northbound on the railroad tracks near Olive Mill Road when she was hit by a southbound Amtrak passenger train.

As the train came around a curve, the engineer saw the woman on the tracks and activated the train’s horn and braking system, authorities said. The train was unable to stop in time. The Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office is in the process of positively identifying the woman, and the incident remains under investigation. “It is unclear what occurred,” said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover.

This is the third train fatality in Santa Barbara County this year and the second in the Montecito area. Fifty-year-old Rogelio Perez of Santa Barbara was fatally struck just east of Olive Mill Road on the morning of July 19. His death was ruled an accident. Fifty-nine-year-old Luis Cervantes was fatally struck on October 1, near Guadalupe. Cervante’s death was ruled a suicide. The number of train fatalities in the county for 2018 is down from the seven deaths in 2017.

If you or someone you know is thinking about hurting themselves, call 9-1-1 or the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-8255. For more information on suicide prevention, including warning signs and risk factors, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. A list of regional resources can be found at countyofsb.org/admhs.