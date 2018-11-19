WEATHER »
Sansum Clinic Offers New Way to Access Medical Data

Sansum Clinic now supports Health Records on iPhone, which brings together hospitals, clinics, and the existing Apple Health app to offer a simple way to access medical data. Before, medical records were held across multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website to piece together information. Now, medical information from participating institutions can be organized into one view. Through their iPhones, Sansum patients will receive health updates and notifications on any information from lab results to new immunizations. All medical data is then protected by the user’s passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. For more information on Health Records, visit: https://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/.

