Santa Barbara Gives! Features 55 Nonprofits

Community Members Can Donate to Favorite Causes via SBGives.org.

Starting November 15, community members can donate to Santa Barbara nonprofits who are part of the Santa Barbara Gives! fundraising program. Now in its second year, Santa Barbara Gives! features 55 community-based nonprofits that promote social justice, health and wellness, and Santa Barbara youth, among other initiatives. Last year, more than 900 donors raised more than $400,000 for 44 nonprofits. This year, the campaign has raised more than $245,000 before its launch date. The Santa Barbara Gives! program formed out of a collaboration between the Santa Barbara Independent and the The Fund for Santa Barbara and will run until December 31, 2018.

To donate, visit SBGives.org.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



