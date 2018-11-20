WEATHER »

Foodbank Truck Numbers

I’m a backer of the Foodbank, so the article about the truck loss and expenses caught my attention.

Before I would consider donating again to this great nonprofit, I would need to better understand how they are taking care of their fleet. It appears that they had, in value, a six-figure truck and evidently had a total loss on it. Your article seems to imply that they carried no insurance on this truck, and thus must fund raise for the entire amount of the loss.

Is this true? I certainly hope that they had — and have — insurance, and thus do not need to raise the entire amount of a new vehicle to replace it. Perhaps I’m missing something here, so any info would be helpful.

Editor’s Note: Foodbank stated that the truck was a 2007 and valued by the insurance company at $23,000 in the total wreck. A new truck costs $120,000; replacing the electric pallet jack costs $5,000; replacing the food spoiled in the accident costs $11,000; and replacing the truck in the meantime costs $9,000. Foodbank reported it had raised $7,000 so far and that Aera Energy has offered to cover the truck lease.

