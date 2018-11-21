WEATHER »

Games of the Week: Mater Dei Basketball Plays Dos Pueblos and San Marcos

Legendary Coach Gary McKnight Brings Monarchs to Santa Barbara

By (Contact)

Mater Dei at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos – Legendary coach Gary McKnight will be reloading, not rebuilding, for his 38th season at Mater Dei. Most of the scoring graduated from his 2017-18 team, which won the school’s 23rd CIF Southern Section championship (Open Division). McKnight’s teams have also won a record 11 state titles. He is among the elite group of prep coaches who have won more than 1,000 games – 1,107, to be exact, heading into this season, against only 105 losses. The Monarchs won a game at Dos Pueblos two years ago, 87-54, and the Chargers went on to win the 2017 Channel League championship. San Marcos has to replace all five starters from its 2018 league champs, who also won the CIF 2A title. Fri: 7 p.m., Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos High, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Call 968-2541. Sat: 5 p.m., Maury Halleck Gym, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. Call 967-4581. $4-$6.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Downtown Cross-Section Focuses on State Street Fixes

A streamlined permit process is in the works.

Santa Barbara Surfer Lakey Peterson in World Title Contention

Yearlong contest series culminates next week in Hawaii.

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Returns from Camp Fire

Volunteer team looked for human remains in Paradise.

N-Word Gets SBCC Staffer Placed on Leave

Students contend racial tension common on campus.

City of Santa Barbara Hires New Fire Chief

Eric Nickel comes from Palo Alto and has big shoes to fill.