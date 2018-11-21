Games of the Week: Mater Dei Basketball Plays Dos Pueblos and San Marcos

Mater Dei at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos – Legendary coach Gary McKnight will be reloading, not rebuilding, for his 38th season at Mater Dei. Most of the scoring graduated from his 2017-18 team, which won the school’s 23rd CIF Southern Section championship (Open Division). McKnight’s teams have also won a record 11 state titles. He is among the elite group of prep coaches who have won more than 1,000 games – 1,107, to be exact, heading into this season, against only 105 losses. The Monarchs won a game at Dos Pueblos two years ago, 87-54, and the Chargers went on to win the 2017 Channel League championship. San Marcos has to replace all five starters from its 2018 league champs, who also won the CIF 2A title. Fri: 7 p.m., Sovine Gym, Dos Pueblos High, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Call 968-2541. Sat: 5 p.m., Maury Halleck Gym, San Marcos High, 4750 Hollister Ave. Call 967-4581. $4-$6.