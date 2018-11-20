Pain Relief with CBD

When people hear I’m in the cannabis business, the subject I’m most questioned about is relieving pain. How and how much, basically. But I’ll get to that in a moment.

First, let me tell you that if someone purports to be a cannabis dosing expert, please either proceed with extreme caution or run the other way. Cannabis has been demonized for so long, there’s a dearth of proper research to reference. Fortunately, the side effects of plant-based substances are next to nil so you are fairly safe. Also fortunate is that research is now taking place at a fast and furious pace, thanks to the potential of making tons of money.

For the purposes of this article, I’m talking about CBD (cannabidiol), which does not provide the psychoactive high that the THC in cannabis is most famous for. CBD is used for arthritis, backaches, nausea, depression, anxiety, and a host of other maladies, as well as a daily supplement for overall health.

CBD is available in tinctures, edibles, oral sprays, balms, salves, vape products, and more. What type is best for you? Only you can decide that. Take into consideration taste, reason for use, availability, and quality of product. If you need to be discrete, edibles may be your best bet. If you don’t like to smoke, cross vaping off the list. I suggest trying different forms, asking friends for recommendations, and spending some research time on the Internet.

CBD is easily and widely available, from big box stores to solopreneurs hand-mixing their own products. Yes, it pays to shop around. It also pays to know how to read a CBD label.

The label should have the name of the manufacturer and/or distributor. If it doesn’t, put the package back on the shelf. Other information includes the amount of CBD in milligrams (mg), the weight of the product, ingredients such as sweeteners in edibles, suggested serving size, servings per unit, servings per package, and storage instructions. Look for the company’s website, where you can find the source of the CBD, how it is extracted, testing standards, and third-party test results.

Be aware there are many unreliable farms and extraction methods that are environmentally unfriendly and toxic. I cannot over-emphasize the importance of “Know Thy Source.”

I’d be remiss if I didn’t explain why cannabis works so well with our bodies. The human body possesses a wonderful network of receptors named the endocannabinoid system. This system regulates equilibrium and functions such appetite, sleep, stress, and immunity. Some people have incorporated a daily dose of CBD into their lifestyle to keep the endocannabinoid in check. Others use CBD on an as-needed basis.

Caring for our bodies is a series of individual choices. Thankfully, cannabis is now a legal option. I hope you are able to benefit from all the good this plant is able to provide. Take the time for self-care. It’s an investment that is guaranteed to pay off handsomely.

If you have any cannabis-related questions, please email us at info@kopsun.com.

Author Tina Fanucchi-Frontado and partners Leigh-Anne Anderson and Amy Marie Orozco have formed KopSun to provide education and information to support and safely explore the new cannabis culture. To learn more, visit KopSun.com.