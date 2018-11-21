Inside a Local Hero Photo Shoot

No sports field would be big enough to hold all the heroes who helped Montecito and Santa Barbara through the hellfire of Thomas and the devastation of the debris flow, but we felt we had to recognize as many of those people as possible for this week’s Local Heroes issue. On Saturday, handfuls of representatives from the dozens of groups, organizations, and agencies that went above and beyond filed onto the Montecito Union School Field for the largest group photo the Indy has ever assembled. Photographer Paul Wellman climbed a fire truck ladder to get the shot.