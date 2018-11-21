Post-Elegy at Borderline

Thousand Oaks, Calif.

November 8, 2018

It used to be

if we kept the door locked, he wouldn’t

come in and start fingering the goods.

If we kept the window shut, we wouldn’t

worry about what’s left to say to the woman

who birthed us. But now it’s getting cold

in Santa Barbara, and last night

I closed the window

only to find on the ledge this morning

black corpses of fruit flies. Tiny dots

with iridescent wings, all that’s left

of former lives. Death,

how indiscriminate he can be,

with his fly-like compound eyes. How he’ll

pursue anyone or anything

like a winter’s draft to bare feet. Overnight

he’ll stroll right in

to a country music nightclub,

unload a magazine to a Tim McGraw tune,

a dozen mowed down while sipping

their Coronas or ordering another round.

How fiercely maternal I can be. How

protective, yet utterly useless: a headless

doll, a grandmother in a coma, or just

American. Are you persona non grata? Is

mold making you sick? What about

the water? Are you on campus,

in a synagogue, a yoga studio, at home?

Forget prayers, the binding spell,

locks on the door. Phone your mother.

Say something, anything. Then

stand at the window, in the moonlight,

spreading your great big wings.